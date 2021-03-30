Judge denies motion to block removal of Asheville monument

A judge in North Carolina has denied a group's request to block the planned demolition of a monument to Confederate governor Zebulon Vance in the city of Asheville.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that the temporary restraining order was sought by the Society for the Historical Preservation of the North Carolina 26th Troops, Inc.

Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Steven Warren denied the group's motion on Monday. He issued the written decision following a virtual hearing with attorneys for the group and the city.

The city plans to demolish the 75-foot granite obelisk in Pack Square Plaza. City spokeswoman Polly McDaniel said the judge's decision means the city will not be stopped in taking steps toward removal as it waits for a final court decision on the planned demolition.