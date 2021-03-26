3 nominees chosen for judicial vacancy in Kentucky

Three people have been nominated to fill a judicial vacancy in Kentucky.

The Judicial Nominating Commission announced the nominees are John Boster Adams, Eddy Frank Montgomery and John G. Prather Jr., all of Somerset.

The vacancy is for the 28th Judicial Circuit, which covers Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties.

Adams has his own law practice and is city attorney for Somerset.

Montgomery was commonwealth's attorney for Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties for 20 years and retired in February.

Prather has his own practice and has practiced in Somerset and southern Kentucky for 50 years.

The judicial seat was held by Judge Jeffrey T. Burdette, who retired this month.

The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement.