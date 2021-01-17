Kentucky man charged in storming of US Capitol

A Black Lives Matter activist carrying a semi-automatic rifle walks outside at the Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 17, 2021. The Capitol, the Capitol complex, and surrounding grounds have been closed. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) AP

A Kentucky man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol, including at a door where a woman was fatally shot earlier this month, federal authorities said.

Chad Barrett Jones, 42, of Coxs Creek, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday in Louisville, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Jones was charged with assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, destruction of government property over $1,000, obstruction of justice, unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

It wasn't immediately known whether Jones had an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

According to an affidavit, the FBI received a public tip identifying Jones through images taken from video of a man attempting to break the glass on an interior door at the U.S. Capitol was Jones. The man, wearing a red hooded jacket and gray sock cap, struck the door’s glass panels at least 10 times with a long, wooden flagpole.

A second witness corroborated the first witness statement that Jones was trying to break the glass window, the affidavit said.

At the door, police shot Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, as she was trying to climb through the broken panel into an area known as the Speaker’s Lobby.

State capitals nationwide were placed on high alert after the Jan. 6 riots that left five people dead.

In Frankfort, police and National Guard members far outnumbered two small groups of gun-toting protesters outside the Kentucky Capitol on Sunday. No physical confrontations and no arrests occurred.

Two men who said they were members of the right-wing Boogaloo movement showed up with semiautomatic guns outside the Capitol in Frankfort. They left after several Black Lives Matter activists arrived, also with weapons. The BLM activists questioned those among the heavy police presence.