Rockford’s Riverview Ice House to be renovated, not closed

There's some good news for ice hockey players and figure skaters who have called the Riverview Ice House in downtown Rockford home for years.

The Rockford Park District that had planned to shutter the Ice House and consolidate its skating programs at Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park has decided instead to renovate the 45-year-old facility.

The Rockford Register Star reported that $2.5 million of the $6 million project will come from a state grant pushed by state Sen. Steve Stadelman of Rockford. That money will go toward replacing the facility's refrigeration system, locker rooms and the boards that surround its two rinks.

“I’m making that commitment because I believe Riverview continues to be an important tourism destination for our region and a vital economic anchor for our urban core," the Rockford Democrat said in a news release.

The park district that will be responsible for the remaining $3.5 million will get help from SupplyCore CEO Rock River Development Partnership Chairman Peter Provenzano and his wife Heather, and from the Koch family of Rockford. The Provenzanos have pledged $100,000 a year for 10 years and the Koch family has pledged $20,000 a year for 10 years.