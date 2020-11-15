Obama rules out a Biden cabinet post. ‘Michelle would leave me’

Former President Barack Obama says he’s ready to help out his former vice president in — almost — any way he needs.

In an interview with Gayle King of CBS News, Obama ruled out taking a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet.

“There are probably some things I would not be doing, ’cause Michelle would leave me,” Mr. Obama joked when asked about a cabinet post. “She’d be like, ‘What? You’re doin’ what?’ ”

Some of those in the running for seats in Biden’s cabinet include Rep. Val Demings, Jeh Johnson, Rep. Karen Bass, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Xavier Becerra, Sally Yates, Susan E. Rice, Janet Yellen and Eric Garcetti, reported The Washington Post.

Several of those being considered are former top Obama Administration officials, according to the publication.

In the interview, Obama also talked about his new memoir, “A Promised Land,” and blasted President Donald Trump for his unfounded claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election, CBS News reported. He said he doesn’t pay much attention to his successor’s frequent jibes.

“I think it’s fair to say that there are many things he says that I do not take personally or seriously, although I think they can often be destructive and harmful,” Obama said in the interview.

Biden has been projected as the winner of the Nov. 3 election with 77.5 million popular votes, setting a record, and more than 270 electoral votes, the Associated Press reported.

For the first time Sunday, Trump appeared to acknowledge Biden’s win, writing on Twitter that “He won because the Election was Rigged,” before citing more baseless claims about fraud. But the president later tweeted that, “I concede NOTHING.”

Twitter flagged both of his posts for misleading information about the election.

Nine cases filed by the Trump campaign attacking Biden’s wins in key states were dropped or tossed out of court in one day Friday, CNN reported.