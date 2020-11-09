Fresno Bee Logo
Police say 1 killed in overnight shooting in Kansas City

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A man died in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City night club, police there said.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Monday at the Rendezvous Lounge along Blue Ridge Boulevard in the south part of the city, police said in a news release. Officers who arrived on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds, the release said. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name, and no arrests had been announced.

The death marked Kansas City’s 166th homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Kansas City Star. That compared with 129 homicides by the same time last year.

