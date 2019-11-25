Deputies kill man in stolen truck with poodle inside

Authorities say King County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man driving a stolen vehicle with a poodle inside near Enumclaw.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter Monday afternoon that a shooting involving deputies had occurred and that the deputies were OK.

The sheriff’s office said later Monday that the man in his 30s who was driving the stolen Ford pickup truck died at the scene. The sheriff’s office also said the truck was stolen Friday in Black Diamond with a poodle named Monkey inside.

The sheriff’s office says the dog was not hurt and was returned to his owners.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbot says two detectives spotted the man in the truck and that the man was shot after he rammed their unmarked vehicle.

Both detectives were place on standard leave while the Seattle Police Department investigates.