Longest serving Vermont State Police trooper retires

State officials say the longest serving trooper with the Vermont State Police has retired.

Mynbc5.com reports that Capt. Tom Hango has served for nearly 34 years. He became an auxiliary trooper and part-time dispatcher in 1986 and a full-time trooper four years later.

During his tenure, Hango has served as a patrol trooper, K-9 handler, patrol commander, detective, station commander and detective commander.

He retired Friday as commander of the State Police Communication Centers.