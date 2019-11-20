Ohio State says fiscal 2019 record year for research

Ohio State University says it had a record-breaking year for research in fiscal 2019 with nearly $930 million in research expenditures, representing a 6.2% increase from the previous year.

The university reported the numbers as part of its submission to the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey, which is designed to track university expenditures. The 2019 fiscal year ended June 30.

The university’s senior vice president for research, Morley Stone, said some of OSU’s top research sponsors include the National Institute of Health, the National Science Foundation and the Department of Defense.

Stone told The Dispatch the biggest challenge amid the growth is finding space for research and for those conducting it.