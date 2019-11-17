National Politics
Indiana legal sports bets surge to nearly $92M in 2nd month
Data from the Indiana Gaming Commission shows that the second month of legal sports betting in Indiana saw nearly three times as much money wagered than in its opening month.
A total of $91.7 million was wagered on sports in Indiana during October, compared to $34.5 million in September.
Regulated mobile betting in the state began Oct. 3, bringing in $48 million in sports bets last month. The data also shows sports bets placed at casino windows or kiosks totaled $43.7 million.
Football accounted for the most betting on an individual sport at more than $41 million. More than half of Indiana’s October sports bets went through the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago.
The state also brought in nearly $1 million in tax revenue last month.
