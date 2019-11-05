Wisconsin Senate approves veto amendment

Senate Republicans have approved a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the governor from using his veto powers to increase spending.

The Senate passed the amendment on a 19-14 party-line vote Tuesday. The amendment is still a long way from becoming part of the state constitution, though. Amendments must pass both legislative houses in consecutive sessions as well as a statewide referendum.

The Senate vote marks the first time either house has taken a floor vote on the proposal. It goes next to the Assembly.

Republicans have been working to weaken Democratic Gov. Tony Evers since he won election last year. He angered Republicans in July when he used his partial veto powers to rewrite the state budget and give public schools $65 million more than GOP lawmakers had allocated.