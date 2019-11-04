Police: Man killed by officers in Cottage Grove was armed

Cottage Grove police say a man was fatally shot by officers after he carjacked two vehicles at gunpoint, barged into a home and briefly held a family of four hostage.

Police Chief Pete Koerner says the family escaped, and moments later the man stole a vehicle from their house, crashed, then fled on foot before he was shot. A Cottage Grove officer and an officer from an assisting agency fired their weapons.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. No one else was injured.

The incident began in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood on Monday morning. Koerner says that after carjacking a vehicle in either Maplewood or St. Paul, the suspect drove to Cottage Grove, where he carjacked a second vehicle, dumped it, then entered the house.