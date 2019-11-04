Eastern Shoshone co-chairman Leslie Shakespeare leaving

Eastern Shoshone Business Council Co-Chairman Leslie Shakespeare has announced his resignation.

Shakespeare says this coming Friday will be his last day on the council, which he has served on for three years.

Shakespeare tells Wyoming Public Radio that another opportunity has come up and it is in the best interest of himself and his family to take it.

Shakespeare says he's not at liberty to talk about his new position just yet, but that it's outside of tribal government.

Since he was elected in 2016, Shakespeare said he is proud to have helped improve the relationship between the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The two tribes share the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Eastern Shoshone law requires that Shakespeare's council seat be filled through a special election.