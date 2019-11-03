Thousands still without power in Maine, Vermont

Thousands of people are still without power in parts of northern New England after a wind and rain storm starting on Halloween toppled trees and power lines and flooded roads.

More than 16,700 customers in Maine and 7,000 in Vermont remained without service on Sunday morning.

New Hampshire had just 70 without power.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Saturday toured some of the damaged areas, including Johnson, Montgomery, Richford, Enosburgh, Cambridge and Stowe.

The state is seeking a preliminary damage assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to see if it can get federal help to pay for repairs.