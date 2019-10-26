Former WH chief of staff says he warned Trump on impeachment

President Donald Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, says he advised the president not to fill the job with someone who wouldn't be honest with him and provide a check on his impulses because he would end up being impeached.

Kelly said in an interview with The Washington Examiner he has had a lot of second thoughts about leaving. Trump pushed back on Kelly's remarks in a statement released by the White House: "John Kelly never said that, he never said anything like that."

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement of her own: "I worked with John Kelly, and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President."