6 Tennessee cities get grants to improve downtown buildings

State officials say six Tennessee cities are receiving grants to upgrade commercial buildings in their downtown areas.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says in a news release that the Commercial Facade Improvement Grants can be used for painting, brick repair, new awnings, signs, windows and doors, and other improvements.

Columbia, Gainesboro, Pulaski and Sevierville are getting $100,000 grants. Brownsville and Selmer are receiving $50,000.

The program is funded through Tennessee's Rural Economic Opportunity Act. The program has committed more than $3 million through 50 statewide downtown improvement grants.