South Dakota Sioux tribes get $4.2M in federal funds

Six of South Dakota's Sioux tribes have received $4.2 million in funding from the federal government for public safety programs.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the awards Friday in a series of press releases. The funding is part of $273.4 million the DOJ is awarding to tribal programs nationally.

South Dakota tribes receiving funds are: The Cheyenne River Tribe in Eagle Butte, which is getting $450,000; the Santee Tribe at Flandreau received $716,968; the Ogala Tribe at Pine Ridge got $738,871; the Rosebud Sioux Tribe received $1,508,794; the Yankton Tribe got $326,356; and the Standing Rock tribe received $500,000. That tribe is based in Fort Yates, North Dakota but includes land in South Dakota.