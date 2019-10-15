Medical examiner: Police officer shot himself to death

A medical examiner says a Maryland police officer found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage died of a self-inflicted injury.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones had told news reporters on Monday that the death of 38-year-old officer Thomas J. Bomba was being treated as a homicide, but he also said investigators were looking into all options. In a Tuesday news release, authorities concluded that Bomba had killed himself.

Bomba was on patrol on Monday when he reported encountering "disorderly subjects" at a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring, but nothing was heard from him after his call for assistance.

Arriving officers found Bomba on the garage's top floor. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The chief said no weapons other than Bomba's was found at the scene.