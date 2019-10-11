Democrat Elizabeth Warren marches in Las Vegas Pride parade

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., marches in the Las Vegas Pride Parade, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren danced to Aretha Franklin and posed for selfies as she marched Friday night in the Las Vegas Pride parade.

The Massachusetts senator, who is gaining momentum in the crowded field of White House hopefuls, was the only candidate to appear at the parade in the early voting state.

Nevada, which holds presidential nominating caucuses on Feb. 22, is the third in line to cast votes for the Democratic nominee.

Warren, wearing a rainbow-hued feather boa, walked Friday night behind a banner with supporters and her campaign staff, cheering, raising her fists and dancing. But she frequently broke away from the marchers and ran to the sides of the parade route to give out hugs and pose for photographs. She would then sprint back to her spot behind the banner, drink a swig of coconut water, and keep going.

Warren did not make any comments or hold any other public campaign events in Nevada Friday.

Other Democratic presidential candidates sent family members on their behalf and had supporters marching carrying their signs.

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the only openly gay candidate in the race, also participated in the parade, and Jill Biden, the wife of former vice president Joe Biden, made an appearance.

California Sen. Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, marched with Harris' campaign and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas marched in the parade with the presidential campaign of his brother, former Obama housing secretary Julian Castro.

The rally came a day after Warren and other Democratic 2020 hopefuls addressed a forum in Los Angeles hosted by the Human Rights Campaign and CNN.