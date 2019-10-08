Police: Man fatally shot by officers following chase

Police in Vermont say officers shot and killed a man suspected of firing a gun multiple times at the Rutland Police Department entrance, then leading them on a chase that ended with an exchange of gunfire.

Vermont State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the man drove by the police department at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and fired multiple shots into the entrance. No one was hurt. Police saw the vehicle at 7 a.m. A pursuit started and ended with the man and police both shooting.

Police said the man was struck and hurt and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was hurt.