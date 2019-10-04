Mississippi’s voter registration deadline is Monday

Mississippi residents who want to help choose a governor are facing a voter registration deadline.

The secretary of state's office says Monday is the last day people can register in person.

Circuit clerks' offices are required to be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. They will also be open until 5 p.m. Monday.

Registration forms that are mailed must be postmarked by Monday.

The general election is Nov. 5.

In addition to governor, the ballot will have seven other statewide offices. It will also have two regional offices — transportation commissioner and public service commissioner. And, it will have several county offices, including supervisor and sheriff.