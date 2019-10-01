Lincoln council OKs ordinance requiring gun theft reports

The Lincoln City Council has approved an ordinance requiring gun owners to report gun thefts to police within 48 hours.

The ordinance passed Monday night after being amended to remove a requirement that gun owners had to include the times, places and manner of the thefts. That requirement had raised legal concerns about self-incrimination if the owners hadn't properly secured their weapons.

Another proposed gun safety ordinance has been delayed for changes to its wording. It would require that guns left in vehicles would have to be locked in trunks or lockable containers.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last week announced that Lancaster County will offer free gun locks as the county and Lincoln take steps to increase local gun safety.