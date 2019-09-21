Capitol Watch: License plates and primary dates

In New York state government news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dropped — for now — a plan to force motorists to replace all license plates that are more than 10 years old.

The proposal ran into immediate opposition from lawmakers, many of them upstate Republicans, who called it a money grab.

It costs $25 to replace a license plate in New York.

Cuomo had said old plates needed to be replaced because they get damaged and can't by read by police or the highway cameras the state now uses in many places to collect tolls.

Cuomo now says he'll work with lawmakers to find a solution.

Meanwhile, Cuomo has signed legislation setting the state's presidential primary on April 28.