Police: Officer shoots, wounds man suspected in car break-in

Police in Alabama say an officer has shot and wounded a man believed to have broken into a car outside an apartment complex.

News outlets report Birmingham police say officers received a report of the man breaking into the car early Thursday morning. Police say a responding officer found a man matching the suspect's description inside a vehicle in the complex's parking lot and approached him, launching a physical altercation in which the officer shot the man.

Police say the man was hospitalized with wounds not considered to be life threatening. The officer wasn't harmed. Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.