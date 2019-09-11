Lawsuit over Biden motorcade crash resolved in mediation

An attorney for a Delaware woman who filed a lawsuit over a car accident involving a Joe Biden vice presidential motorcade says the case has been resolved in mediation.

The attorney for Gina Cherwaty, of Selbyville, notified a federal judge this week that a mediation hearing last month was successful and that the case will be dismissed.

Cherwaty said she was injured in October 2016 when Secret Service agent James Hall ran a red light in Wilmington and struck several cars, including hers.

Government lawyers denied negligence by Hall, while not specifically addressing whether he ran a red light.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A Secret Service official claimed that Hall's vehicle was operating its emergency lights and siren and had slowed to a near stop. Cherwaty's lawyer said witnesses reported no lights or siren.