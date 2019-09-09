Former police chief’s daughter sues over jail medical care

The daughter of a former St. Louis police chief alleges in a lawsuit that she wasn't taken to a hospital for 24 hours after slipping in a jail shower and fracturing her leg.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the federal suit filed Thursday says Aimie Mokwa-Goodrich was jailed as part of a substance abuse recovery program when she fell in January 2018. The suit says X-rays were taken eight hours later at the jail, but the results weren't available to jail staff until the next day because of a broken jail fax machine. She's the daughter of former chief Joe Mokwa.

The county counselor declined to comment on pending litigation. The jail's acting director has promised changes in medical care after a series of inmate deaths.