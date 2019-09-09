Guam representative faces claim of misused campaign funds

A former campaign official has filed a complaint saying a Guam delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives misused campaign funds.

The complaint against Del. Mike San Nicolas was filed with the Guam Election Commission Friday, The Pacific Daily News reported Saturday.

John Paul L. Manuel has asked the election commission to conduct a full investigation into San Nicolas' use of campaign money.

San Nicolas received campaign contributions above the $2,700 limit from a single donor and attached a $10,000 contribution from a Guam businessman, Manuel's complaint said.

San Nicolas responded that the complaint is baseless and said that its timing was orchestrated "to cause maximum political damage."

"All allegations of my wrongdoing are baseless and we will reveal this over the course of any due process," he said.

Manuel was San Nicolas' campaign manager in the 2018 race for his seat as a nonvoting representative for Guam's at-large district in Congress. Manuel was previously chief of staff when San Nicolas served as a senator in the Guam Legislature.

San Nicolas brought Manuel to Washington, D.C., for congressional freshmen members' orientation, but ultimately did not add Manuel to his congressional staff.

In his complaint, Manuel said San Nicolas reimbursed himself from federal campaign funds after using money to carry on an extra-marital affair with a woman he later hired as a congressional staff member. San Nicolas also forged his father's signature on campaign checks, Manuel said.

Manuel plans to file additional complaints with other authorities, he said Friday.

"The congressman should take responsibility for his actions," Manuel said. "I hope he finally comes clean of his misuse of campaign funds."