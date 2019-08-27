GOP lawmaker who voted no on voucher bill faces attack ad

A group that helped advance Tennessee's newly enacted voucher law is targeting a lawmaker who voted against the contentious plan.

The American Federation for Children, a school choice advocacy group, recently released an online ad criticizing Republican Rep. Mark Cochran for voting against expanding Tennessee's education savings accounts.

The group displayed a tweet from President Donald Trump endorsing the ESA plan and accused Cochran of turning "his back on President Trump" by voting no.

A Tennessee Federation of Children spokesman declined to comment about the ad. Campaign finance records show the group spent money to help elect Cochran last year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cochran said the ad didn't have an impact on him, calling it a "part of politics."

The group's ad campaign follows the election of House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who also voted against the voucher plan.