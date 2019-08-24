DNC to vote on Alabama Democratic Party action

The Democratic National Committee could vote to deny seats to the two leaders of the Alabama Democratic Party.

The full DNC will decide Saturday whether to accept a recommendation to revoke the credentials of Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Vice-Chair Randy Kelley. The proposed sanction comes after the state party missed two deadlines to hold new elections for their positions.

Worley and Kelley would stay in their state roles, but won't have a voting credential on the DNC, under the recommendation.

National party officials in February ordered new elections after finding there were procedural irregularities with Worley's and Kelley's election last year.

The national party had also asked Alabama to revise bylaws and provide representation of more minorities— not just African Americans.