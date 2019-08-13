West Virginia city gets first ever female police officer

The city of Vienna, West Virginia, has finally welcomed a woman into its police department as a sworn officer.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Allyssa Kern, of Williamstown, was sworn in Monday by Mayor Randy Rapp. Rapp says Kern is the 84-year-old city's first female police officer. The newspaper notes the Vienna Police Department has about 20 officers.

Kern graduated from West Virginia University last year with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and was as a Presidential Scholar, with a 4.0 GPA. She plans to report to the West Virginia State Police Academy later this month.