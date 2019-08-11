Georgia children could be under-counted in 2020 Census

Experts say Georgia is among states most at risk of its residents not being counted accurately in the 2020 Census.

The Urban Institute says children under the age of 5 are especially at risk of being under-counted. That's due to Georgia's changing demographics.

WABE Radio reports that nationwide, 4.5 million children live in areas that are difficult to count for the 2020 Census.

Statewide, 22% of Georgia's population lives in areas considered hard to count.

The radio station reports that there are several reasons why so many Georgia children are difficult to count: They are often in young families, immigrant families and multi-generational homes.