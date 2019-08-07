Pompeo to give Landon Lecture at Kansas State next month

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will give a Landon Lecture at Kansas State University next month.

Pompeo will speak Sept. 6 at McCain Auditorium. He has been secretary of state since March 2018. Before that, he served a brief time as President Donald Trump's director of the CIA.

His speech comes as speculation swirls that Pompeo might run for a political office. He said last month that a campaign for U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts' seat in the Senate was "off the table" but that has not stopped the conjecture.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Fortune magazine CEO Alan Murry will also give a Landon Lecture. He is scheduled to speak Sept. 27.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Murray was previously president of the Pew Research Center and chief content officer for Time, Inc.