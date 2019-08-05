Schumer: Trump should demand Senate vote on gun bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters after the budget package just passed in the Senate to permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all of its obligations and would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. AP Photo

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says that if President Donald Trump is serious about strengthening gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings, he should demand Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put a House-passed bill strengthening background checks up for a vote.

Schumer says that the Senate GOP leader is "blocking gun safety reforms" that more than 90% of Americans support. Schumer tweeted that McConnell should "gavel the Senate into emergency session to take immediate action" on the House-passed bill, which would require federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers, including those sold online or at gun shows. Another bill allows an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases.

The House approved the bills in February but they have not come up for consideration in the Republican-controlled Senate.