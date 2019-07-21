Heat wave knocks out power to thousands in NYC

Thousands of New York City residents are grappling with power outages as extreme heat continues to bake the metro area.

Con Ed reports that roughly 50,000 customers were without power as of 10 p.m. Sunday due to scattered outages, mostly in Brooklyn and Queens. The utility said it was reducing voltage and asked customers to turn off non-essential appliances.

Con Ed said 30,000 customers in Brooklyn had their power temporarily shut off so it could make repairs and prevent a bigger outage. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Con Ed will start bringing power back to those customers 500 at a time starting at about midnight.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's sending 200 state troopers, 100 generators and 50 light towers to Brooklyn. He urged New Yorkers to check on neighbors.