Puerto Rico gov apologizes for private chat that drew ire

Puerto Rico's governor has apologized for profanity-laced comments he made in a private chat to describe a former New York City government official and a federal control board overseeing the island's finances.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Thursday that he was working 18 hour days and releasing tensions when he called former New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito the Spanish word for "whore" and in English said the board could go "f--- itself."

The comments drew the ire of many Puerto Ricans who said they were ashamed of his language and of how this might affect the reputation of the U.S. territory, which already came under scrutiny earlier this week with the arrests of former government officials including the island's education secretary facing corruption charges.