Reeves has most campaign cash in Mississippi gov’s race

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves still has more campaign cash than any candidate running for Mississippi governor with less than a month to go before party primaries.

Finance reports filed Wednesday show Reeves had more than $5.8 million in his campaign fund at the end of June.

The other two candidates in the Republican gubernatorial primary had less than one-tenth of that amount, combined. Former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. reported about $539,000 on hand, and state Rep. Robert Foster reported just over $7,000.

Attorney General Jim Hood had more money than any Democrat running for governor, with $1.5 million on hand. The seven other Democrats, combined, reported having a fraction of that.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Primaries are Aug. 6, with runoffs Aug. 27. The general election is Nov. 5.