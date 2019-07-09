Erie County clerk files suit over NY immigrant license law

A county clerk in western New York has filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law authorizing driver's licenses for immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns filed the federal court challenge late Monday. The suit seeks a court injunction blocking the law while its constitutionality is reviewed by the court.

The lawsuit names Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, as defendants.

Kearns says the law forces county clerks to violate their oaths of office by granting licenses to immigrants who have broken immigration law.

Supporters of the measure, which passed last month, say they expected a lawsuit and carefully crafted the law to withstand court scrutiny.

Twelve states already have similar laws.