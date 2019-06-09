State to begin treatments to disrupt gypsy moth mating

State officials plan to begin aerial treatments aimed at disrupting gypsy moth mating on more than 61,000 acres (95 square miles) in 12 Ohio counties across the state.

The gypsy moth is a non-native, invasive species that feeds on the leaves of more than 300 different trees and shrubs and can permanently damage or kill them.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture release says the organic product used in the treatments set to begin June 12 slows the spread of the moths by confusing the males as they search for a female mate. It doesn't kill the moths.

Airplanes will apply the treatment from approximately 100 feet above treetops and buildings. Treatments are scheduled for parts of Allen, Franklin, Guernsey, Hancock, Hocking, Jackson, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry and Wyandot counties.