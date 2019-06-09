Lafayette advancing baseball stadium despite higher cost

Lafayette's mayor doesn't plan major changes to plans for a new city baseball stadium even though construction bids totaled nearly $4 million more than expected.

The new 2,500-seat stadium would be built at the same site as the current Loeb Stadium in Columbian Park southeast of downtown Lafayette.

Mayor Tony Roswarski tells the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier that no modifications will be made that would diminish the stadium's functionality or its value as a gateway into the city.

Roswarski blames higher steel and labor costs for bids exceeding the project's $16.5 million estimate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The current stadium is home to the Lafayette Aviators of the amateur Prospect League. Demolition is planned for this fall, with the new stadium opening in spring 2021.