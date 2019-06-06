Wyoming government launches financial transparency website

Wyoming has launched a website that provides information about the finances of 110 state government entities.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday that State Auditor Kristi Racines announced the website Wednesday in Cheyenne with Republican Gov. Mark Gordon.

The site, WyOpen.gov, is an attempt by the state government to offer comprehensive financial transparency.

The newspaper reports the platform lacks financial information for a number of agencies, but is a response to a threat of legal action by advocacy organization OpenTheBooks.com.

Racines says the site was temporarily live this week and will be reactivated in several weeks.

She says the tool could help foster greater public awareness and decrease the burden of compliance with public records laws by state agencies.