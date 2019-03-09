Georgia police chief abruptly retires, urged by city council

A central Georgia police chief of 15 years has abruptly retired at the urging of the city council.
Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans announced his immediate retirement after a meeting with city council members. Mayor Randy Toms said councilmen "encouraged" Evans to step down during a closed door meeting about morale, recruitment and retention in the local police department.
The Telegraph of Macon reports the mayor appointed Assistant Police Chief John Wagner to serve as interim chief in the coming months.
Evans joined Warner Robins police in 1987 and rose through the ranks until he was named chief in December 2003. He announced his retirement following the meeting with city leaders Monday.
He's on paid administrative leave until his official retirement date April 19.
