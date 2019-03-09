Indiana Air Force base increases pilot recruitment efforts

In a Oct. 20, 2015 photo, 1st Lt. Tim Robertson, 74th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135R Stratotanker pilot, completes final checks before takeoff on a night refueling mission over Kansas, at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. Grissom Air Reserve Base is intensifying its efforts to recruit more pilots to combat a national shortage that has both the military and commercial airlines scrambling to fill positions. (Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota,U.S. Air Force/The Kokomo Tribune via AP Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota AP