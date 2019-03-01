Retired Justice Waller entering GOP primary for governor

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2016 file photo then-Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr., questions an attorney in Jackson, Miss. The retired chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court says he has the best chance to win the governor’s race because he believes he will appeal to voters across party lines. Waller Jr. of Jackson said he’s filing paperwork Friday, March 1, 2019 to enter the Republican primary. Rogelio V. Solis, file AP Photo