Off-duty sheriff’s deputy injured in attack at Florida home

Authorities say an off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy was injured in an apparent domestic violence incident.
Broward Sheriff's officials said in a news release that the ex-boyfriend of a woman attacked the off-duty deputy at a home in Lauderdale Lakes early Monday.
The news release says deputies went to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and found the off-duty deputy with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
The names of the deputy, the woman and the suspect have not been released.
An investigation continues.
Lauderdale Lakes is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.
