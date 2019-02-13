Judge rejects restarting off-duty police jobs in Jersey City

A New Jersey has ruled against the Jersey City police unions request to restart the off-duty jobs program.
During the hearing Wednesday, Judge Peter Bariso ruled against the unions' request for a temporary injunction in their case against Democratic Mayor Steve Fulop. The Jersey Journal reports Bariso notes a temporary injunction is meant to prevent irreparable harm, and the city had been phasing out off-duty jobs for over a year.
Fulop halted the off-duty jobs program in January. The program allowed companies to hire off-duty officers as security and to direct traffic outside construction sites.
A federal investigation later resulted in multiple officers admitting they used the program as part of a criminal conspiracy.
The unions argue that Fulop cannot end the program without city council input.
