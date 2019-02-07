Cindy McCain apology shows challenge for mixed-race families

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, Cindy McCain pauses while presenting the inaugural John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service to the People of the island of Lesbos, Greece at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada. McCain is apologizing, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, after claiming that she intervened to stop human trafficking at the Phoenix airport last month. The widow of former U.S. Sen. John McCain told radio hosts at Phoenix station KTAR that she spotted a toddler with a woman of a different ethnicity and “something didn’t click.” She says she told a police officer, and the woman was waiting for a man who bought the child. The Canadian Press via AP Darren Calabrese