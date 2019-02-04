A look at lawsuits challenging Wisconsin’s lame-duck laws

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018, file photo, Democratic challenger Tony Evers, left, and Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker, right, shakes hands before a gubernatorial debate in Madison, Wis. A coalition of labor unions and a Democratic lawmaker filed another lawsuit Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, challenging measures Wisconsin Republicans approved in a lame-duck session, alleging in part that the new laws illegally weaken the governor and attorney general while placing an "incalculable" financial burden on taxpayers. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File Steve Apps