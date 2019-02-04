Push resumes to recognize official Pennsylvania amphibian

FILE - In this March 23, 2012, file photo, Ned S. Gilmore, collections manager of vertebrate zoology, shows a hellbender salamander in the collection at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania Senate renewed its push Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, to make a slimy and unsightly salamander the state's official amphibian in an effort to highlight the plight of a creature whose numbers researchers say are declining rapidly because of pollution in rivers and streams. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo