Chamber of Commerce Hawaii hires son of Senate president

Hawaii's leading business advocacy group has hired a new lobbyist, the son of the state Senate president.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has hired 28-year-old Dan Kouchi to serve as its new assistant vice president for government affairs and alliances, which some state officials say could disrupt proposals to increase the state minimum wage.
The chamber has been an outspoken opponent of minimum wage increases.
Democratic Senate President Ron Kouchi says he sees no problem in his son lobbying at the state Legislature.
He says his own obligation "first and foremost" is to his caucus.
Dan Kouchi did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige has introduced a bill that would incrementally increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour.
