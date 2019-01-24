Hawaii judge upholds Legislature’s ‘gut and replace’ tactics

A Hawaii judge has rejected a lawsuit challenging the state Legislature's "gut and replace" tactic of passing bills that have been stripped of their original content and replaced with entirely different details.
League of Women Voters of Honolulu and Common Cause of Hawaii sued the state last month, saying the practice didn't give the public a proper chance to weigh in on legislation.
The lawsuit specifically challenged a new law that started out as a bill about recidivism but ended up being about building hurricane-resistant schools.
Judge Gary W. B. Chang ruled Thursday said the Legislature didn't violate the state constitution in regard to the bill.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The plaintiffs' attorney, Brian Black of the Civil Beat Law Center for the Public Interest, says his clients plan to appeal.
Comments